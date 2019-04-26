Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Beatrice Floyd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mattie Beatrice Floyd

February 28, 1941 - March 21, 2019



Mattie Beatrice Floyd (affectionately known as Mommy, Nana, Sister, Ms., and Sis Floyd) was born on February 28, 1941 in Huntsville, Texas to Clenon B. and Jessie B. Foster. She was the second of four children born to this union. Mattie moved to Los Angeles, CA. with her family at the age of two. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was baptized at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. Mattie was a phenomenal, praying, and God fearing woman. Mattie attended Fremont High School and graduated in 1959. She later went on to obtain an AA degree from Los Angeles City College and a BA from Cal State Long Beach. She loved teaching and taught Sunday School and ran Vacation Bible Schools at various churches in the city. She met and married the love of her life Charles L. Floyd in 1960. She often told the story of how she saw him one Sunday at the back of the church looking ''skinny like he needed help'' and said ''I'm going to marry him''. God blessed this union with three children. Mattie's unfinished dream was to have her own sewing room in the new home that we were purchasing in Helendale, CA. in order to bring all of her little princesses up for every Summer to teach them how to sew, quilt, cook, and just to be virtuous little women. Please contact her Admired husband, Ambassador Charles Linder Floyd in helping him finish my dream; 760-792-0957, email: Mattie Beatrice FloydFebruary 28, 1941 - March 21, 2019Mattie Beatrice Floyd (affectionately known as Mommy, Nana, Sister, Ms., and Sis Floyd) was born on February 28, 1941 in Huntsville, Texas to Clenon B. and Jessie B. Foster. She was the second of four children born to this union. Mattie moved to Los Angeles, CA. with her family at the age of two. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was baptized at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. Mattie was a phenomenal, praying, and God fearing woman. Mattie attended Fremont High School and graduated in 1959. She later went on to obtain an AA degree from Los Angeles City College and a BA from Cal State Long Beach. She loved teaching and taught Sunday School and ran Vacation Bible Schools at various churches in the city. She met and married the love of her life Charles L. Floyd in 1960. She often told the story of how she saw him one Sunday at the back of the church looking ''skinny like he needed help'' and said ''I'm going to marry him''. God blessed this union with three children. Mattie's unfinished dream was to have her own sewing room in the new home that we were purchasing in Helendale, CA. in order to bring all of her little princesses up for every Summer to teach them how to sew, quilt, cook, and just to be virtuous little women. Please contact her Admired husband, Ambassador Charles Linder Floyd in helping him finish my dream; 760-792-0957, email: [email protected] Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close