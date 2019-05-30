Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mayolo Alejandro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mayolo Alejandro

September 23, 1950 - May 17, 2019



Mayolo Alejandro peacefully passed away at home on the early morning of Friday, May 17, 2019 due to diabetic complications. He was born on September 23, 1950 in Casa Grande, AZ and raised in Stanfield, AZ as the 8th-born child of 13 to a migrant farm-working family. After graduating from Casa Grande Union High School in 1968, he received a scholarship for Machinist education at Central Arizona College. He utilized his skills in agriculture, welding, construction and mining throughout Arizona, Texas, Oregon and California before settling in Victorville, CA in 1985. He worked for Mitsubishi Cement Corporation in Lucerne Valley, CA for 20 years before retiring in 2008. Mayolo is preceded in death by his brother who passed away in infancy, and by his parents, Victoriano and Concepcion Alejandro. Mayolo is survived by his wife, Marina Alejandro; son, Noel Alejandro; daughter, Karla McLaughlin; son-in-law, Jeremy McLaughlin; grandsons, Joshua, Matthew and Christian McLaughlin; granddaughter, Alexa McLaughlin; and great-granddaughter, Regan McLaughlin; all of Victorville, CA; and daughter, Mayra Alejandro of the San Francisco Bay area. His surviving brothers and sisters are: Pedro Alejandro of Youngtown, AZ; Margarita Alejandro-Moreno of Nipomo, CA; Gloria Alejandro-Allen of Salinas, CA; Rodolfo Alejandro of Queen Creek, AZ; Blanca Alejandro-Richards of Tempe, AZ; Roberto Alejandro of Avondale, AZ; Maria Alejandro-Galvan and Esperanza Alejandro McCann of Phoenix, AZ; Ruben Alejandro, Victor Alejandro and Lorenzo Alejandro of Casa Grande, AZ. Public memorial and burial services will be held in Casa Grande, AZ; dates to be determined.

