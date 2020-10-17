Melanie Lynn Lindquist

March 12, 1980 - October 1, 2020



Melanie Lynn Lindquist was born on March 12, 1980 and went home to Jesus on October 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Andrew, sons Kenny, Allen, Dylan, and Jacob, sister Michelle Gumz (Keith) of Gainesville, FL, father Gary Miller (Judy) of Sierra Vista, AZ, and many, many beloved friends and family members including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and the entire Lindquist family. She was preceded in death by her mom, Mary Lou ("NuNu") Miller. Melanie grew up in Hinkley, attended Hinkley School from kindergarten through eighth grade, and graduated from Barstow High School in 1998. She was fluent in Spanish and used that skill over many years working at Union Bank and Farmer's Insurance. Most recently, Melanie worked at First Baptist Church where she was blessed to serve her faith family. Melanie's true calling in life was to be a wife and a Mom and her family was the joy of her life. She loved Andrew and the boys fiercely, completely, and unreservedly. Melanie was born again into a life walking with Christ when she was in high school. She was and will always be a shining light of faith. Through a three and a half year long battle with cancer, Melanie's faith in God never wavered. It was one of her last wishes that none of us turn our backs on God, that instead we turn to Him and trust in Him with all our hearts (Proverbs 3:5). Melanie has won the battle and we know that Jesus welcomed her with open arms. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

