Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Melody's life story with friends and family

Share Melody's life story with friends and family

Melody Lynn Maxon

November 15, 1951 - September 23, 2020



Melody Lynn Maxon passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2020. Melody is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Wallace L. Maxon, Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by 5 sons, 1 daughter, 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store