Melva Louise Massengale Keegan

Melva Louise Massengale Keegan passed from this earth on November 6, 2020. She was born in Roswell, New Mexico on April 9, 1931. Her parents, Loy and Jelma Scott were migrating from Texas to California at the time of her birth. She was a resident of California from her early teens until her death in Apple Valley, CA. After growing up in the Central Valley town of Woodlake, she became a longtime resident of Barstow and spent the last eighteen years in Apple Valley.

"Louise's" life of 89 years can be characterized best as dedicated, courageous and loving. She was a dedicated Christian being an active member of the Church of Christ for the majority of her life. Most recently she was a member of the High Desert Church of Christ in Apple Valley. She was a dedicated and courageous wife and mother. She survived the death of two husbands. Her first husband, Murl Massengale, died when she was just 31 years old. She then supported her three young children by working two jobs and taking-in ironing on weekends. Years later, she met and married Robert Keegan. They remained married for more than 30 years until his death in 2010. She often remarked that Bob was a great companion for her.

Louise was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. In addition to working at the Barstow Unified School District and Del Taco in Barstow, she managed to support her children's many activities. She made many road trips in support of their athletic teams and cheerleading squads. Fittingly, she became a great sports fan and loved watching events on TV. Over the years, she maintained many friendships with people in Barstow and Apple Valley. Later in life, she enjoyed playing bocce ball and participating in water aerobics.

Louise is survived by her three children Glenn Massengale (Susan), Sandi Wood, and Brenda Hughes (Skipper); three stepchildren Tim Keegan, Shannon Keegan and Kris Keegan; seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Interment of ashes will be private, but a memorial service is being planned for Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Sunset Hills Mortuary in Apple Valley, CA. The memorial will proceed as the pandemic circumstances permit.



