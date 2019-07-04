Michael J. Hass
March 19, 1951 - June 27, 2019
Michael was born in Downey, California. Later, after they moved to Whittier, he met and married Marilyn, the love of his life. Mike graduated from the CHP academy in 1981 as an officer, and worked alongside his dad and sister. Mike was an officer for 19 years. After retirement, he spent his time camping and on hobbies. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, his mother, a sister, a brother and his wife, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at his church in Apple Valley.
Published in the Daily Press from July 5 to July 7, 2019