Guest Book

Michael Joe Moos

June 11, 1947 - April 4, 2020



Michael Joe Moos, 72, of Apple Valley, California went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Mike had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Parkinson's Dementia, and succumbed after years of progression. Michael Joe was born to Albert and Vivian Moos in New Braunfels, Texas on June 11, 1947. He grew up in the small town with his 2 brothers, James and John, and enjoyed fishing and swimming in the Comal River. He joined the Michael Joe MoosJune 11, 1947 - April 4, 2020Michael Joe Moos, 72, of Apple Valley, California went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Mike had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Parkinson's Dementia, and succumbed after years of progression. Michael Joe was born to Albert and Vivian Moos in New Braunfels, Texas on June 11, 1947. He grew up in the small town with his 2 brothers, James and John, and enjoyed fishing and swimming in the Comal River. He joined the U.S. Navy after high school where he served 6 years, and it was there he met his bride Teresa Lichtle. They married in August 1969 back in New Braunfels, Texas and started a family. In his younger years, Mike was an iron worker, often working with his father and brother. He later got a job at Longhorn Cement in San Antonio, where he would stay for 11 years until they shut down in 1987. Mike moved his family to Apple Valley, California that year for a job opportunity at another cement company in Lucerne Valley, currently known as Mitsubishi Cement. Mike retired in 2012, with many friends and family supporting him. Unfortunately, he was quickly diagnosed with cancer, and battled through the chemo with a positive attitude. He was a fearless warrior in his treatment and was pronounced cancer free back in 2015. Although Mike was known for his hard work and perseverance, he is remembered most for the dedicated family man that he was. He was the leader in the Moos family, and had 4 children with Teresa: Michael, Tisha, Krista, and Joseph. He was a present husband and father, loving and kind. After Mike was diagnosed with cancer, and later Lewy Body Parkinson's with Dementia, Terri was his caregiver for years, until it was necessary for him to move to Valley Crest Memory Care Facility. Terri would go each day to help feed and care for her husband. He loved to still sing songs to her. He was well liked at the home, and always in a good mood. Mike and Terri celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019, a true testament to unconditional love. They were blessed with their 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. They enjoyed having family celebrations, and would try to attend performances, sporting events and activities. Mike was a very loved and respected man by all who met him. He is remembered as a patient and easy-going man, with a warm smile, and friendly nature. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, honesty, faith, respect, and love. If you knew Mike Moos, you were a lucky soul. Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020

