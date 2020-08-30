Michael (Mike) Volschow

January 5, 1961 - August 20, 2020



Michael (Mike) Volschow, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all, has rode through the Golden Gates August 20th, 2020. He was born in Adelanto, CA in 1961. Mike is survived by his wife and soul mate of 42 years, Hallie Volschow; daughters Leezia Volschow and Brianna Kays; son-in-law Eric Kays; and 4 grandsons Leunam, Michael, Ebin, and Alejandro. Mike was a 1001 handy man "Mr. Fix It". Not only was he known for his long hair, but his passion and love for hot rods and motorcycles. He was always there to lend a hand or a tool. Mike loved his hamburgers, classic rock, cartoons, and riding dirt bikes. As his journey began and ended in Adelanto, it is with great sorrow we say, "Ride in Peace." Until we meet again. Family and friends, please respect that due to the COVID pandemic currently amongst us, services will be held for immediate family.

