Or Copy this URL to Share

Millie Marie Wade

June 14, 1940 - July 6, 2020



Our loving aunt, Millie M. Wade, passed away in her sleep on July 6, 2020. She was caring and loving to everyone who knew her. She loved her animals and playing her piano. She will be missed by her family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store