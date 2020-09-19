Mollie C. Sample

September 12, 1924 - September 11, 2020



Mollie C. Sample was born in Gallup NM on September 12th, 1924 to Santiago and Guadalupe Gonzales. She was the second of six siblings, and dreamed of having her own family, and caring for others. Mollie married Charles Sample on June 5th, 1955. Mollie and Charles raised their children; Jim, Robin, and Charles Jr. in New Mexico and California. Mollie enjoyed her work at department stores and took delight in her hobbies, including crafting and cookie jar collecting. Mollie was a doting grandmother to six grandchildren; Jimmy, Shelley, Jake, Anna, Joseph and Jessica, and many great-grandchildren. Throughout her life, Mollie was a deeply devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Mollie is survived by Charles, her husband of 65 years, son Jim Sample, and daughter Robin Taniguchi (John). She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, and son Charles Jr. Mollie returned to her Heavenly Father on September 11th, 2020, and will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside CA. Mollie is greatly missed, and her memory is forever treasured in our hearts.

