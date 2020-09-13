1/1
Molly (Haines) Kohlschreiber
1938 - 2020
Molly Haines Kohlschreiber
February 9, 1938 - August 28, 2020

Molly Haines Kohlschreiber, trailblazing artist and beloved Victor Valley College professor emeritus, passed away on August 28 in Jackson CA, following a brief illness. She was 82. Molly grew up in Long Beach CA, where she attended Woodrow Wilson High School and later earned a BA and Masters in Art Education from California State University, Long Beach. She went on to become an art instructor and longtime Chair of the Art Department at Victor Valley Community College in Victorville CA. Molly was also a highly acclaimed, award-winning artist, excelling in many categories of media, including oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, engraving, sculpture and photography. She was a member of Women Artists of the West and a Signature Artist with Watercolor West. Her works include beautiful horses, western landscapes, still life, fascinating petroglyph re-creations and abstract art, and even a series of prints featuring carousel horses. Most recently, Molly created a popular series of prints depicting the Stations of the Cross. A longtime resident of Apple Valley CA, Molly was also an avid horse enthusiast, riding and showing at numerous local equestrian events. Retiring from teaching after nearly 30 years, she relocated several times, residing in Arizona, Utah, and eventually settling in Amador County, in the Sierra foothills of Northern California. Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marcus W. Haines, and her brother, Marcus W. Haines, Jr. She is survived by her son, William. Funeral mass is set for Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 AM, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish, 11361 Prospect Drive, Martell CA 95642. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Molly's name. To offer condolences, or for more information, please visit Facebook.com/groups/mhkohl

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
