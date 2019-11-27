Morley M K Jarrett
Morley M K Jarrett, 83, was born December 24, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA. He lived in Oro Grande and Victorville since 1941. He retired from Riverside Cement in 1999. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jennie Lee Jarrett; sons William and Donald Jarrett of Victorville, Chris Jarrett of Wisconsin and Neal Jarrett of Indio, CA; sisters Mary Lou Anderson of Lenwood and Susie Gagnon of Yucca Valley; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. No services are scheduled. Interment at Victor Valley Memorial Park.
Published in the Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2019