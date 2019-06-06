Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Morris Hands

March 7, 1957 - May 28, 2019



Morris Hands, age 62, died Tuesday, May 28th at THE MED in Memphis, TN from brain trauma from a vehicle accident. Morris grew up in the Victor Valley and graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1975. He served as a firefighter and paramedic before his move to the Memphis, TN area in 1991. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Hands, step-children Kari Sylvester (Kevin) and Zach Mynatt; twin sister Donna Hague-Hands (Phil), brother Terry Phillips (Pat) and step-sister Julie King, 3 grandchildren Caleb Mynatt, Hadley and Sylvester Ford. Morris served others during his life as a firefighter, paramedic and hospice worker taking care of others. He worked as a security guard at the time of his death. He donated his body to science research. No memorial service is planned, though donations can be sent to Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. This world was a better place with Morris in it. He lives on in our hearts and memories, and will be deeply missed. Published in the Daily Press from June 7 to June 8, 2019

