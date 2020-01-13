Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murathi Jesse Mwangi. View Sign Service Information Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary 24000 Waalew Road Apple Valley , CA 92307 (760)-247-0155 Send Flowers Obituary

Murathi Jesse Mwangi

August 10, 1985

December 30, 2019



We regret to announce the death of Murathi Jesse Mwangi in Arizona, USA. He passed away from a sudden heart attack on December 30, 2019 at the tender age of 34 years. Born on August 10, 1985 in Nairobi, Kenya, Jesse came to America in January 1993 with his immediate family. He completed his schooling in Georgia, Alabama and California. He studied Nursing and Kinesiology at Victor Valley College and Cal State, Los Angeles, then later moved to Arizona in 2019. He was a resident of Phoenix, AZ at the time of his death, where he passionately worked as a dependable caregiver. Murathi Jesse Mwangi is the son of Rev. Dr. James Mwangi Munyi and Pastor Joyce Mwangi of Apple Valley, CA and Riamukurwe Village, Nyeri, Kenya - Chaplains at St. Mary Medical Center. He is brother to Wega Mwangi of Los Angeles, CA, Rehema Mwangi and Wakaba Mwangi of Apple Valley, CA. He is an uncle to Geoffry, Andrea, Imani, Mahala and Noah, with several uncles, aunts and cousins all over the world. Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 am. Published in the Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020

