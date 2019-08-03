Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron "Monty" Griffith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myron "Monty" Griffith

April 16, 1930 - June 14, 2019



Myron "Monty" Griffith passed away on June 14, 2019 in Apple Valley, California, at the age of 89. He was born to Charles Richard and Olga Ingnette in Montana on April 16, 1930. He graduated from Conrad High School, and was drafted into the Marines for the Korean War. He spent 16 years in law enforcement, and retired from Pfizer in 1992. He was a member of the Thunderbirds Square Dance Club. He'll be remembered by all as a humorous, sharp, good ol' boy. To his family, he will always be a legend! Monty is preceded in death by wife Alice Marie, son Russell Warren and daughter Rene Janell. He is survived by son Ronald Wayne; 5 grandchildren Tiffanie, Ashley (Danny), Clint (Billynda), Janelle and Westley; and 7 great-grandchildren Nicolette, Kaylob, Aireanna, Dixie, Buddy, Daniel and Lukas. Service will be held at Redeemer Church in Apple Valley on August 26th at 11:00 a.m. Published in the Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019

