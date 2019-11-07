Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie P. Martinez. View Sign Service Information Victor Valley Mortuary & Memorial Park 15609 11th Street Victorville , CA 92392-3354 (760)-245-8164 Send Flowers Obituary

Natalie P. Martinez

December 1, 1926

November 5, 2019



Natalie P. Martinez, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Victorville, CA. Natalie was born December 1, 1926 in Culiacan, Sinaloa to Rosa Lascano and Juan Jose Payan. She moved her family to Victorville, California in 1956 and married Joseph S. Martinez. Natalie was a proud, unique woman who left a mark on every person she met. Always putting her children and grandchildren first, she was the strong matriarch of the family. She remained in Victorville the rest of her life and could often be found working behind her sewing machine, forcing anyone who came over to visit to eat, and enjoying her Garden. Natalie is survived by her children Oscar Payan, Rosa Baker, Victor Payan, Israel Payan, and Laura Smith; as well as a large and loving family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, and her daughter Jovita Myers. A memorial service will be held at Victor Valley Mortuary on Saturday, November 9th from 11am-12pm with a viewing from 10am-11am. There will be a reception celebrating her life immediately following the burial. Natalie was a cancer survivor and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the . Natalie P. MartinezDecember 1, 1926November 5, 2019Natalie P. Martinez, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Victorville, CA. Natalie was born December 1, 1926 in Culiacan, Sinaloa to Rosa Lascano and Juan Jose Payan. She moved her family to Victorville, California in 1956 and married Joseph S. Martinez. Natalie was a proud, unique woman who left a mark on every person she met. Always putting her children and grandchildren first, she was the strong matriarch of the family. She remained in Victorville the rest of her life and could often be found working behind her sewing machine, forcing anyone who came over to visit to eat, and enjoying her Garden. Natalie is survived by her children Oscar Payan, Rosa Baker, Victor Payan, Israel Payan, and Laura Smith; as well as a large and loving family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, and her daughter Jovita Myers. A memorial service will be held at Victor Valley Mortuary on Saturday, November 9th from 11am-12pm with a viewing from 10am-11am. There will be a reception celebrating her life immediately following the burial. Natalie was a cancer survivor and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the . Published in the Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.