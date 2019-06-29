Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Elaine Robison

January 30, 1929 - June 26, 2019



Norma Elaine Robison was born January 30, 1929 in Superior, Wisconsin to Hubert and Belva Sinclair. She died and went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 26, 2019. She was 90 years old. Norma was raised and graduated High School in Jackson, Michigan. She attended Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan, and later attended Business College. She married Samuel Edward Robison of Clinton, Michigan on September 30, 1950. They moved to California with their four children in 1961. A fifth child, Christopher, was born in 1967 in Newport Beach, California. Sam and Norma moved to Apple Valley in 1991. Norma belonged to Church of the Valley and had been a volunteer in the Crisis Ministry there. She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Michael, and by her husband of 55 years, Samuel, and a brother, Ron Sinclair of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is survived, and will be missed by her four children, Craig of Newport Beach, Doug of Oceanside, Paul and wife Deana of Texas, and daughter Kelly and husband Bob of Victorville; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements will be made through Sunset Hills Mortuary. Published in the Daily Press on June 30, 2019

