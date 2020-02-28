Norman R. Kaufmann
January 19, 1933 - February 8, 2020
Norman peacefully went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020 at the age of 87, at Whispering Winds Assisted Living in Apple Valley, California. The Kaufmann family moved to California in 1959 from Detroit, Michigan, settled in Garden Grove before moving to Apple Valley in 1967. Norman worked for the Apple Valley Unified School District until he retired in 1995. He is survived by his loving wife Linda; son Karl (Brenda) Kaufmann; daughters Linda (David) Warner, and Pauline (Garry) Colver (deceased). Graveside services will be held at Victor Valley Memorial Park, 15609 11th Street in Victorville, California at 11:00 am on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020