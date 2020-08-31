Olivia J. Garcia

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie D. Garcia; her sons, Raymond Trujillo and Robert Trujillo; her grandchildren, Bennie Trujillo and Melanie Reeves; her parents, Manuel G. Jaramillo and Eginia Rodriguez; and her siblings, Bennie Jaramillo and George Jaramillo. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Flores and her husband Paul; 2 granddaughters, Crystal Kane and her husband Scott, and Ashley Radtke and her husband David; 8 great grandchildren, Marc Yslas, Madisyn Kane, Luca Radtke, Ryan Radtke, Delanie Radtke, Mitch Reeves, Mason Reeves and Maya Reeves; her siblings, Jerry Jaramillo, Premmy Bonilla, Porfirio Jaramillo and Pauline Jaramillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Mt. View Memorial Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks are required.

