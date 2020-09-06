Patricia A. Bowman
May 23, 1937 - August 25, 2020
Patricia "Pat" Bowman, 83, was called to her eternal rest on August 25, 2020 from her home in Phelan, California. The youngest of 5 children, Pat was born on the family dining table in Three Lakes, Wisconsin on May 23, 1937. At the age of 19, she met and married a debonair army officer with whom she would share 63 years of marriage and friendship. Pat fulfilled her dream of motherhood, having five babies of her own, and raising another that needed her along the way. In search of a more temperate climate, Pat and her husband moved to sunny California in 1962, first settling in Escondido taking ownership of a gas station, and then moving to Rialto in 1970, and finally to Phelan, where she spent the last 41 years. During her High Desert residency, Pat worked at Sears Roebuck, Mountain High Ski Resort, and Target. None would argue that Pat was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend; it was her gentle and kind spirit, and her priceless sense of humor that those who knew her cherished. Pat is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Bowman; her children Bobby and his wife Vilma, Tommy, Mary and her husband Herb Haggard, Janet and her husband Dean Langston, and Jamie Joe Fontaine; her 13 grandchildren; and her 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, her siblings, and her son, Donald. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Society of America
at www.dementiasociety.org