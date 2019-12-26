Patricia Anne Dakin
January 30, 1927 - October 19, 2019
Patricia Anne Dakin, 92, went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019 at Sterling Commons, Victorville, CA. Born in Norman, OK on January 30, 1927. She was a long time resident of Victorville, CA (Spring Valley Lake) and previously resided in Upland, CA. She is survived by her children, Cathy Thompson (Doug), Hesperia, CA; George Dakin (Cheryl), Bedford, TX; Bill Dakin (Karen) Victorville, CA; and Susie Stafford (Marc), Reno, NV. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren plus one on the way, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister Nancy Wynkoop, and sisters-in-law Alice Emery and Nancy Dakin. Additional survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Dakin, parents Nellie and Paul Alexander, and father Milton Dieterich and brother Tom Dieterich. A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Chapel HD, Hesperia, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .
Published in the Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019