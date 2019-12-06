Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Hawley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Hawley

March 6, 1936 - November 19, 2019



Patricia Grace (Novak) Hawley was born on March 6, 1936 in Pasadena, California to Ruth and Stanley Novak. While living in Pasadena Pat attended John Muir High School in Pasadena. She attended college at UC Davis. In 1954 she met Allen Hawley, and they were married in February of 1956. Daughter Ruth was born in October of that year, followed by daughter Julie in October of 1957. Allen graduated from veterinary school in 1960, and in 1961 they moved to Victorville, California where Allen had bought a veterinary practice. Pat's son Allen was born in 1963, followed by Charles in 1965. Pat worked as the receptionist in the veterinary office during this time, which was just behind the apartment building where the family lived. The family built a house in Apple Valley and moved there in the spring of 1966. In 1969, Pat was elected to the VVJUSD school board and served on the board for 14 years. She returned to college at San Bernardino State and got her B.S degree in Spanish, with a minor in biology. She began teaching science and Spanish at Serrano High School in 1983. She then worked at Mojave High School in Hesperia from 1987 until retiring in 1999. She made many lasting friendships at Mojave. After retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher and was later hired by the California Charter Academy to teach English and science, which she did for 18 months before resigning to enjoy retirement and her many creative pursuits. Pat passed away on November 19, 2019 from complications of COPD and congestive heart failure. She was preceded in death by her former husband Allen F. Hawley in 2009, and her son Charles in 2013. She is survived by her children Ruth Hawley, Julie DuFour (Dave), Allen Hawley (Carolee Bates), and her grandchildren Laurel Fedder, Dana DuFour, Joshua Fedder (Sara Sabihi), Jack DuFour and Douglas Fedder. Published in the Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019

