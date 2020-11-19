1/1
Patrick Richard Cavenaugh
1931 - 2020
Patrick Richard Cavenaugh passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 89 in Greeley, CO. Patrick was born in Redondo Beach, CA on July 8, 1931 to Walter and Mattie (Johnson) Cavenaugh. Patrick was a long time resident of California, living in Redondo Beach and Victorville.
Patrick is preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Betty; son, Robert; granddaughter, Morgan; sisters, Margaret, Maxine, and Geraldine; and brothers, Walter and Eugene. He is survived by three of his children, Kathy Breitenbach, Patrick Cavenaugh, and Colleen Cavenaugh; his son-in-law, Michael; his daughters-in-law, Lina and Cynthia; nine of his grandchildren, Sara, Aaron, Phillip, Eugene, Nikole, Jade, Brooke, Haley, and Tessa; and seventeen great grandchildren, Kyra, Cierra, Dantae, Joanna, Elena, Ezekiel, Jana, Holli, Mila, Richard, Penelope, Julius, Bryant, Harper, Blaire, Norah, and Emilia.
Patrick was a Navy veteran and served in the Korean War. He later found his passion for working outdoors starting in the Parks Department at the City of Redondo Beach and retiring as a Park Ranger from Mojave Narrows Regional Park. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hiking, camping, puzzles, and spending time with his family. He had a kind, generous heart and was known to go out of his way to help anyone that may need it. To have a conversation with Patrick, was to know that your every word was cherished. He had a way of making every person in his life feel like the most interesting and impressive person in the world. His loved ones will remember him fondly for his sincerity, thoughtfulness, humor, and resilience. His family is deeply saddened by his passing, but finds comfort in knowing that the true goodness of his character has earned him a place in Heaven. Patrick's final resting place will be Desert View Memorial Park in Victorville, CA.

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
