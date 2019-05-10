Paul Gutierrez
April 11, 1935 - April 24, 2019
Paul Gutierrez passed away on April 24, 2019 at his home in Hesperia, CA., at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Harvard, CA. He worked and retired from Oro Grande Cement Plant after 40 years, which he started working at the age of 17 years. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and all his grand and great-grandkids. He enjoyed playing pool, horse shoes, bowling and Dominoes. Paul is survived by his wife of 63 years, Victoria, 1 son and 1 daughter; Joseph Gutierrez of Hesperia, Elizabeth Weiss of Apple Valley. 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by 2 sons, Paul Jr. and Edward Gutierrez. A private gathering will be held at his home with the immediate family to celebrate his life.
Published in the Daily Press on May 12, 2019