Paul Ware
1938 - 2020
Paul Ware
March 12, 1938 - May 26, 2020

Paul Ware died of heart failure May 26, 2020 at the age of 82. He departed peacefully at home with his children by his side. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered by family, friends, and neighbors as a kind, soft-spoken, mild-mannered man with the ability and willingness to help others. Paul was born March 12, 1938 in St. Clair, Missouri and graduated from St. Clair High School in 1956. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and became a jet engine mechanic. Paul married LeDora Mae "Dotty" Ballard in 1958, and together they had three children. He cross-trained into the computer operations field and in 1977, after 21 years of dedicated service, retired from the USAF. Paul began working at Victorville Hardware in 1977 as a small engine mechanic, until health issues forced him to retire in 1992. He was preceded in death by Dotty, his beloved wife of 43 years, in 2002. Paul is survived by his three children; Mark Ware, Diane Maples, and Lisa Moore; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one sibling; Donald Nappier, and survived by four siblings; Pauline Ware Scheer, David Ware, Jeffrey Ware, and Hope Thoele. As he requested, a small private memorial service was held in his honor on June 22, 2020 at Sunset Hills Memorial Park.

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
