Pearl Ilene Faith Moore

December 5, 1942 - July 21, 2019



Pearl Ilene Faith Moore, age 76 of Helendale, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home with her loving husband by her side. She was born on December 5, 1942 in Belin New Mexico, and is survived by her husband, two sisters, three children, three grandchildren, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Pearl was a loving mother and homemaker who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially around the holidays and church functions. She loved to collect her "Most" favorite, recipes. Pearl loved her family and friends she could light up the room with her smile. She enjoyed working with the children in Awana's ministry they were her greatest joy along with her grandchildren. Services will be held at Silverlakes Community Church on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 14766 Smithson Rd., Helendale, CA. 92342. Donations can be made to Silverlakes Community Church-Awana's. PO Box 1073, Helendale, CA. 92342. Please no flowers.

