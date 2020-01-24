Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pierce George Harvey

December 2, 1955

January 14, 2020



Pierce George Harvey, 64, longtime resident of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 after a long, 5 year battle with Colorectal Cancer. Pierce was born December 2nd, 1955 in Atlanta Georgia to Margaret Buice Harvey and Leland Lawson Harvey. Pierce was named after his mother's pastor at First Methodist of Atlanta; Pastor Pierce Harris. Pierce is survived by his wife Kristi, his beloved dogs Rocky and Taz, brothers-in-law Wayne Shaw and Brent Shaw, nephew Cody Shaw, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his dog Teddy Bear. Pierce grew up in Atlanta and then moved to Brookhaven for his high school years. He graduated from Cross Keys High School. After high school he joined the Navy. He retired from the Navy after 21 years of service. After the Navy he worked for NRG Energy as an Environmental Engineer. Pierce had to retire early after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in December 2014. He lived most of his adult life in Southern California. In his spare time Pierce loved to race his Mustang at California Speedway, drive his Jeep on the many trails in the Mojave Desert, sing karaoke, fly his model airplanes, and design things on his 3D printer. But what he loved the most was sitting out by the pool with Kristi and his dogs, enjoying the beauty of Southern California sunsets.In November 2019, after years of cancer treatment while living in California, he fulfilled his last wish to move back home to Georgia. Pierce wanted to spend his final time back home surrounded by family and friends. Pierce was brave and strong, like "Superman", until the end. Pierce was a loving husband to the love of his life Kristi, and a great friend to many. He will be missed dearly by all. There will be a private family memorial service, and, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Colorectal Cancer Alliance in his honor. Pierce George HarveyDecember 2, 1955January 14, 2020Pierce George Harvey, 64, longtime resident of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 after a long, 5 year battle with Colorectal Cancer. Pierce was born December 2nd, 1955 in Atlanta Georgia to Margaret Buice Harvey and Leland Lawson Harvey. Pierce was named after his mother's pastor at First Methodist of Atlanta; Pastor Pierce Harris. Pierce is survived by his wife Kristi, his beloved dogs Rocky and Taz, brothers-in-law Wayne Shaw and Brent Shaw, nephew Cody Shaw, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his dog Teddy Bear. Pierce grew up in Atlanta and then moved to Brookhaven for his high school years. He graduated from Cross Keys High School. After high school he joined the Navy. He retired from the Navy after 21 years of service. After the Navy he worked for NRG Energy as an Environmental Engineer. Pierce had to retire early after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in December 2014. He lived most of his adult life in Southern California. In his spare time Pierce loved to race his Mustang at California Speedway, drive his Jeep on the many trails in the Mojave Desert, sing karaoke, fly his model airplanes, and design things on his 3D printer. But what he loved the most was sitting out by the pool with Kristi and his dogs, enjoying the beauty of Southern California sunsets.In November 2019, after years of cancer treatment while living in California, he fulfilled his last wish to move back home to Georgia. Pierce wanted to spend his final time back home surrounded by family and friends. Pierce was brave and strong, like "Superman", until the end. Pierce was a loving husband to the love of his life Kristi, and a great friend to many. He will be missed dearly by all. There will be a private family memorial service, and, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Colorectal Cancer Alliance in his honor. Published in the Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close