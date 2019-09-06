Rafael Garcia Salcido
December 31, 1927 - August 28, 2019
Rafael Garcia Salcido, former resident of Victorville, passed away on August 28th, 2019 in El Paso, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Baudilo and Librada Salcido and siblings Ramon, Carlos, Josefina and Epifanio. Rafael was born on December 31st, 1927 in Via De Los Olivos Chihuahua Mexico. He worked as a machine operator for Santa Fe Railroad in Victorville, CA for 31 years. He is survived by his children Rafael Aguilar, Lucy Sandoval (Alberto), Mario (Rosemary), Ruben (Sherry), Rene, and his brother Mario. Grandchildren Rafael, Sonja, Luis, Michael, Gilbert, Chris, Mario Jr. and Anastasia, and 8 great-grandkids. May you rest in peace dad
Published in the Daily Press on Sept. 7, 2019