Ralph J. Ruiz

April 18, 1961 - September 29, 2019



On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Ralph J. Ruiz, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away at the age of 58. He was born on April 18, 1961 and was a resident of the High Desert for the last 26 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Rafael Ruiz and Cecilia Ruiz. He is survived by his wife Anita, brother George, daughter Guadalupe, daughter Samantha and husband Sergio, daughter Lauren and fiance Andrew, and his daughter Claudia. He had 5 grandsons Gary, Giovanny, Peyton, Joseph, and Jayden. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley. He was such a hard working man and always put his family first. He will be truly missed, may he rest in peace. We love you so much.

