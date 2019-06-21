Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Francis Spinka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Francis Spinka

March 2, 1929 - June 12, 2019



Ray Spinka was born on March 2, 1929 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Frank and Hazel Spinka. Ray graduated from Wilson High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946. After serving his country, Ray enrolled in the University of Iowa where he received a Bachelor's degree. In the early 1950s, Ray and his wife Beverly moved the family to California where Ray began a career as a Probation Officer for Los Angeles County. Besides work and family, Ray's passion was acting. He appeared in Community Theater, in commercials, in feature movies, and on television shows. Ray was a member of The Screen Actor's Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and a voting member for the Oscar Awards. After losing Beverly, Ray met and married Zsuzsanna. Moving to Redlands, he became a member of the Loma Linda University Church of 7th Day Adventists. He also belonged to the Loma Linda University Gym where he loved to work out well into his late 80s.On June 12, 2019, Ray passed away at home in his sleep. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11am, 30 June 2019 at the Loma Linda Romanian Church located at 26271 Mayberry St., Loma Linda, CA 92354. Ray is survived by his wife Zsuzsanna, daughters Sharon of Tucson, Karen of Sierra Vista, Roberta of Apple Valley, Adeline of Redlands, and son David of Victorville. Raymond Francis SpinkaMarch 2, 1929 - June 12, 2019Ray Spinka was born on March 2, 1929 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Frank and Hazel Spinka. Ray graduated from Wilson High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946. After serving his country, Ray enrolled in the University of Iowa where he received a Bachelor's degree. In the early 1950s, Ray and his wife Beverly moved the family to California where Ray began a career as a Probation Officer for Los Angeles County. Besides work and family, Ray's passion was acting. He appeared in Community Theater, in commercials, in feature movies, and on television shows. Ray was a member of The Screen Actor's Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and a voting member for the Oscar Awards. After losing Beverly, Ray met and married Zsuzsanna. Moving to Redlands, he became a member of the Loma Linda University Church of 7th Day Adventists. He also belonged to the Loma Linda University Gym where he loved to work out well into his late 80s.On June 12, 2019, Ray passed away at home in his sleep. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11am, 30 June 2019 at the Loma Linda Romanian Church located at 26271 Mayberry St., Loma Linda, CA 92354. Ray is survived by his wife Zsuzsanna, daughters Sharon of Tucson, Karen of Sierra Vista, Roberta of Apple Valley, Adeline of Redlands, and son David of Victorville. Published in the Daily Press on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close