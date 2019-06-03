Rene (Ray) Longoria
October 14, 1927 - May 14, 2019
Apple Valley- Rene (Ray) Longoria, 91, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in his hometown of Apple Valley, following a fall. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Kathleen Margaret Longoria and son Robert D. Longoria. He leaves behind his family, Rene S. Longoria, John Longoria, Steven G. Longoria, Denise M. Mahn, Leroy Longoria and Jeffery J. Longoria. Grandchildren, Richard Mahn, Natasha Ann Mealer, Stephan M. Longoria, Danielle K. Longoria, Rene S. Longoria Jr., Robert G. Longoria, Heather Carson, Jeffery Longoria, and 8 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in South Texas, Ray joined the Air Force and was stationed in England where he met his wife Kathleen. Throughout his career he traveled and lived in Nebraska, New York, Texas, Vietnam, Japan, California, England, and finally settled in Apple Valley where he retired from USAF at George AFB in 1970. Funeral services will be held on June 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 24000 Waalew Road in Apple Valley. Interment will be held later by family only.
Published in the Daily Press on June 4, 2019