Ret. USAF Lt. Col James M. Carney

Ret. USAF Lt. Col James Michael Carney, 76, was finally reunited with the love of his life, Gail Carney on October 13, 2010. James was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on September 25, 1944. James joined the Air Force in 1966, flew combat missions in Vietnam and retired in 1987.

James was a loving father to his three sons; Christopher, Michael and James, a terrific grandfather ("Poppy") to Chris Evergreen, Ryann Carney, Michael "Tyler" Carney, Duffy Adams, Maddison and Reaghan Carney and a loving great grandfather to Austin and Kaylin Carney. He was a caring younger brother to the late Joseph Carney and a caring older brother to his sisters Anne Carney and Cathy Regotti. He was a loving brother-in-law to Jerry and Audrey Carreiro, Rose Carney and Carlo Regotti. James also held high loving regards for Heather Carney, Marla Carney, Tiffany Carney, Shelli Crandall, Heather Lavalle, Elizabeth Adams and Kim Farris. James is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is opened to friends and family at Glen Abbey's Little Chapel of the Roses, 3838 Bonita Rd., Bonita, CA 91902 on October 24, 2020 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm.



