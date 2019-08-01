Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard (Dick) K. Tatro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Dick) K. Tatro

December 4, 1935 - July 25, 2019



Richard (Dick) K. Tatro, 83, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Spring Valley Lake, CA. Dick will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Sandie Tatro; his son, Rick Tatro and his wife Dawn Tatro; his daughter, Tami Zacher; grandchildren Heather Craig and her husband Tim Craig; James Rowe and others out of state; four great-grandchildren and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his daughters Cynthia Rowe and Karen Willmarth. Born in Alhambra to Kenneth and Marjorie Tatro, Dick became a lifelong resident of the High Desert after moving to Apple Valley in 1965. He worked with his father at Tatro's Generator and Starter Shop, a landmark pink building located on Bear Valley Rd. and Apple Valley Rd. After the sale of the generator shop, Dick went on to establish Apple Valley Builders, where he became well known in the construction and real estate business. He continued to provide and build homes for many local residents after creating Homes By Tatro, which he and his wife ran until his retirement. Whenever possible, Dick and Sandie would get away to his favorite vacation place, their condo in Hawaii. In keeping with Dick's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. However, a small memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Interested parties can contact the family at: [email protected] Published in the Daily Press on Aug. 1, 2019

