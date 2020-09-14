1/
Richard "Dick" Lee Hall
1940 - 2020
September 19, 1940 - September 8, 2020

Richard "Dick" Hall passed away September 8, 2020, in Oxford, Mississippi. Dick was born in Durango, Colorado and moved to California after graduation from college. He taught woodshop at Apple Valley High School for 26 years, retiring in 1996. He was also a member of the Apple Valley Sheriff's Posse for 20 years, and served as the commander for several years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mary Hall of Durango, Colorado, and by his son, Randy Hall of Apple Valley. Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; his son, Ron Hall (Dorie); his brother, Bill Hall (Sherry) of Angeles, Washington, his sister and brother-in-law, Corky and Randy Rodman of Oxford, Mississippi; his two grandsons, Stephen of St. Paul, Minnesota and Matt of Oxford, Mississippi, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. No services will take place according to Dick's wishes. Donations can be made to the Shirley Richard Memorial Scholarship Fund, 11837 Navajo Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308, in Dick's name at Apple Valley High School, as High School Basketball always had a special place in his heart.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 14, 2020.
