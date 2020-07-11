Richard G. Orman
May 13, 1932 - June 30, 2020
Richard G. Orman passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in Pleasanton, California. He was 88 years young. Richard was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He served in the Korean conflict with the United States Air Force. He held a BSEE and worked in the electronics industry until he retired in 2001. He lived in the Los Angeles County until 1980. He then moved to Aptos in Santa Cruz County. There he lost his loving first wife, Nancy, of 32 years to cancer in 1984. He had 2 sons, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Remarried to a wonderful woman, Ednamarie in 1984. She had 3 sons and 2 daughters from another marriage whose loving husband also passed away. In this family, he had 3 sons, 2 daughters, 14 grandkids and 7 great- grandchildren. He moved to Scotts Valley, CA. Then moved to Apple Valley, CA in 2005 to be closer to Ednamarie's family. After Ednamarie's passing in 2015, he moved to Pleasanton, CA. He loved to garden, travel and be with his computer. He was mostly known for his infectious smile that made everyone's day until his very last dying breath. No memorial service well be held. His ashes are to be scattered in the San Francisco Bay. His mother's and Nancy's ashes were also scattered in the sea. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
of Salesian Missions, 2 Lefevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY, 100801.