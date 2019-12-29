Richard Wayne Banbury
February 23, 1961
December 24, 2019
Richard Wayne Banbury passed away December 24th at 7:00pm at his home in Barstow. He was born February 23rd, 1961 and attended local schools, including Kennedy High School and Barstow High School. Rick played the trumpet in the Kennedy Spartan Marching Band. He was a member of the Barstow Church of Christ and his faith sustained him through several years of ill-health. Rick is survived by his parents, one brother and two sisters, five nephews and one niece. The memorial service will be held on January 2nd, 2020 at the Barstow Church of Christ, 1031 W. Buena Vista St., Barstow CA 92311. Services will begin at 10:00am. Rick's courage and sense of humor are an enduring inspiration for all whom survive him.
Published in the Daily Press on Dec. 31, 2019