Rita Annabelle Johnson

Sunrise - November 10, 1932

Sunset - November 6, 2019



Rita Annabelle Johnson, of Bell Mountain, left this earth on November 6, 2019 at the age of 86 to begin a new journey in Heaven. She was born November 10, 1932 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Wiley Yarbrough and Viola Curry. Her mother and siblings subsequently moved to Phoenix, Arizona, then to Madera, CA. then to Los Angeles, CA. and finally settling in Victorville, CA. in 1942. In 1972 she began a 26 year career as an elementary school teacher in the Victor Elementary and Hesperia Unified School Districts. Becoming a teacher was the fulfillment of a desire to positively impact the lives of the young children she would come in contact with over the course of her teaching career. She was passionate about providing her students with the necessary skills to be successful young learners as well as teaching them to be polite, caring, and responsible young individuals. She was a master mentor teacher and workshop presenter of elementary education subjects and methodology for the Hesperia Unified School District. Rita was a 1991 inductee into the Victor Valley College Alumni Hall of Fame. She was an exemplary and well respected teacher in the Hesperia Unified School District and was nominated for the "California Teacher of the Year" in 1986. A service of remembrance will be held at Emmanuel Temple CME Church on November 26, 2019 in Victorville, CA as follows: Viewing – 10:00 to 11:00 am. Service – 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Graveside Services – 2:00 pm at Desert View Memorial Park in Victorville, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to the Rita Annabelle Johnson Scholarship Fund at Emmanuel Temple CME Church of Victorville, CA. Published in the Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2019

