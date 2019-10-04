Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert ''Bob'' Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert ''Bob'' Long

September 13, 1941

September 23, 2019



On Monday, September 23rd, 2019, Robert "Bob" Long, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78. Bob was born on September 13th, 1941 in Albion, Nebraska. He served in the Army for 2 years. On August 18th, 1961 he married Rose Marie Roberts. Bob and Rose were married for 58 years. They raised two children, their son Michael and daughter Angela. He ran two construction businesses, Paragon Enterprises and Long Construction, in the High Desert for over 50 years. Bob was a very hard working man. He loved racing, motorcycles, boats, jet skis, pretty much anything fast. He loved golfing, his country, and most of all, the Lord. Bob's family meant everything to him. Bob is survived by his wife Rose, son Michael and wife Jackie, daughter Angela and husband Sid, grandson Nick and fiancé Vanessa and children Marilyn and Robert, granddaughter Shalyce and husband Andrew and child Greyson, grandsons Bodhi, Joe, Dylan, and Eli. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at New Life chapel on 7th Street at 1 o'clock p.m. This service will be open to the public. Published in the Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019

