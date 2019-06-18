Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Pastella, Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert A. Pastella, Sr.

March 13, 1931 - June 12, 2019



Robert A. Pastella, Sr., age 88, was called home by his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1931 in Monessen, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmine Pastella, Sr. and Susan (Dimperio) Pastella; a brother, Carmine Pastella, Jr. of Pennsylvania; and his first wife, Patricia (Gillis) Pastella. On February 22, 2003, he married Gaylon (Miller) Pastella of Indiana and is survived by her. He is also survived by daughters: Deborah Blair, Arizona; Susan Purbaugh, California; Lynn Fairgrief, Indiana; Donna (Chuck) Wagers, Indiana; Sharon Liedtky, Indiana; Michele (Paul) Rawlins, Indiana; and sons: Robert Pastella Jr., California; John Pastella, Texas; and Richard (Karen) Liedtky, Indiana; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Donald Pastella, Virginia; Glenn (Nancy) Pastella, Wisconsin; and Richard (Alice) Pastella, Pennsylvania. He served four years in the Fleet Navy on the U.S.S. Jason ARH1 and retired after 28 years as a Senior Chief in the Navy Seabees, 34 years in telecommunications and the last 20 years with Contel. He moved to Apple Valley in 1969. In 1970, he was responsible for organizing three Indian Guide Tribes for the YMCA. Bob was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church of Apple Valley and had been a member of the choir. He was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, VFW of Spring Valley Lake and the Seabees MCB16. The viewing will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 22130 Ottawa Rd., Apple Valley, CA 92308 on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m., with military services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to s, or , in Robert Pastella, Sr.'s name. Robert A. Pastella, Sr.March 13, 1931 - June 12, 2019Robert A. Pastella, Sr., age 88, was called home by his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1931 in Monessen, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmine Pastella, Sr. and Susan (Dimperio) Pastella; a brother, Carmine Pastella, Jr. of Pennsylvania; and his first wife, Patricia (Gillis) Pastella. On February 22, 2003, he married Gaylon (Miller) Pastella of Indiana and is survived by her. He is also survived by daughters: Deborah Blair, Arizona; Susan Purbaugh, California; Lynn Fairgrief, Indiana; Donna (Chuck) Wagers, Indiana; Sharon Liedtky, Indiana; Michele (Paul) Rawlins, Indiana; and sons: Robert Pastella Jr., California; John Pastella, Texas; and Richard (Karen) Liedtky, Indiana; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Donald Pastella, Virginia; Glenn (Nancy) Pastella, Wisconsin; and Richard (Alice) Pastella, Pennsylvania. He served four years in the Fleet Navy on the U.S.S. Jason ARH1 and retired after 28 years as a Senior Chief in the Navy Seabees, 34 years in telecommunications and the last 20 years with Contel. He moved to Apple Valley in 1969. In 1970, he was responsible for organizing three Indian Guide Tribes for the YMCA. Bob was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church of Apple Valley and had been a member of the choir. He was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, VFW of Spring Valley Lake and the Seabees MCB16. The viewing will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 22130 Ottawa Rd., Apple Valley, CA 92308 on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m., with military services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to s, or , in Robert Pastella, Sr.'s name. Published in the Daily Press on June 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.