Robert Escobar
November 2, 1949
January 24, 2020
Robert "Bob" Escobar peacefully went home to be with The Lord on January 24, 2020 at the age of 70. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Elisa, who was his beloved lifemate of 28 years; his brothers Rudy Jerry, Jack, Richard and David. Bob was also a father to Tim and Sonia; and a kind-hearted and generous grandfather to Jeremy, Jackie, Angel, Jacob, Mark, Elizabeth, Joseph, Elisa and Alex; and his great-grandchildren, Emery, Mason and Aiden. He was in the Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam.
Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 17, 2020