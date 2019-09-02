Robert Eugene Wunderlich
aka "Old Man Bob"
September 5, 1930 - August 21, 2019
Robert E. Wunderlich, aka "Old Man Bob" from the Hesperia Park District, was 88 years old when he passed away on August 21, 2019, from natural causes, at his home in Hesperia, CA. Robert would of been 89 on September 5 of this year. Robert leaves behind his wife Mary Ann Wunderlich of 46 years, his son Robby Gene Wunderlich, his granddaughter/ daughter Jamie Marie Christopher, several other grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Robert also leaves behind 2 brothers and 5 sisters, many nieces and nephews, along with great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life / 89th Birthday, will be held on September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Percy Bakker Center, 9333 E. Ave., Hesperia, CA 92345. There will be a Military Presentation.
Published in the Daily Press on Sept. 3, 2019