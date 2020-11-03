1/1
Robert Joseph Wilke IV
1986 - 2020
Robert Joseph Wilke IV
Go rest high on that mountain son, your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a shoutin love for the Father and the Son!
Robert Joseph Wilke IV passed away on October 16, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.
Born in Apple Valley, CA. March 12, 1986, son of Robert J Wilke and Shelly D Breckenridge. He graduated from Chaparral HS in Phelan, CA. And attended Victor Valley College where he became a Certified Welder. He worked at Gates Machine & Fabrication in San Antonio as a Fabricator/Welder. He loved his job and was amazing at his trade.
Robert was a Christian. He attended church regularly, loved the Lord and had a true relationship with Jesus. He always had the perfect scripture for the circumstances you may be facing. Heaven Rejoiced when Robert was called home.
He is survived by his parents Robert Wilke of Hesperia, Ca., Dean & Shelly Bledsoe of Covington, TX., grandparents Clara Breckenridge, Charles & Beverley Bledsoe, Dennis & Colleen Breckenridge, Robert & Barbara Wilke, brothers Tylor & Keygan Bledsoe & sister Jordyn Bledsoe-Gallia, brother-in-law Phillip Gallia, sister-in-law Audrey Bledsoe, nephew Shane Bledsoe, nieces Ava & Hadley Bledsoe, Cora & Maisy Gallia.
God raised us up with Christ and seated us with him in the Heavenly realms
Ephesians 2:6
Memorial service for Robert J Wilke IV will be held Nov. 7, 2020 at 11am at Heights Church, 1315 Grandview Hwy, Cleburne, TX. 76032.

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
