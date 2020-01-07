Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Clark. View Sign Service Information Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary 24000 Waalew Road Apple Valley , CA 92307 (760)-247-0155 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert R. Clark

April 9, 1935 - December 2, 2019



Robert R. Clark passed away at Loma Linda hospital at age 84. Born in Hammond, Indiana, son of Polia and Fern Clark. He moved to Victorville with his family in the 8th grade. He attended Victor Valley Jr. High and graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart Dianne in 1954. They were together 65 years. Bob worked for SoCal Edison for over 37 years as a Senior Planner Engineer. He was a long time active member of the high desert community. He joined the Demolay Masonic Christian organization while in high school and also worked at the El Rancho Theater. He joined the Victor Valley Elks Club and the Victor Valley Optimist Club where he volunteer for many years putting up American flags throughout the city lining the streets every holiday. He joined and sang with the choir in the Victor Valley Barbershop Quartet, something he really loved. He was also in the Victor Valley Booster Club for many years. He loved fishing in Deep Creek and spent long trips in the lakes and rivers of the High Sierras for years. He was a boating and water skiing enthusiast starting at the ski lake in Kemper Campbell Ranch in the early days and later trips to the Colorado River, Havasu, Lake Powell and Mission Bay in San Diego. He loved Jeeping, first in his 1947's Willys Jeep and later in his Toyota Land Cruiser. He could be found off-roading all over the High Desert. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing as much as possible everywhere he went. He is survived by his wife Dianne, daughter Kerry Clark, sister Judy Hall, brother Rodney Clark, grandchildren Brendon Clark, Briana Popeney, Breanna Wagner and his great-granddaughter Kambria Wagner. He was preceded in death by his son Brian Clark, and his parents Polia and Fern Clark. He was a loving and devoted father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend of many. He will leave a hole in the community and in our hearts. He will be deeply missed and always remembered. Services will be held Monday, January 13th at 2PM at Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary in Apple Valley. No one leaves you when they live in your hearts and minds. Published in the Daily Press on Jan. 9, 2020

