Robert V. Valdez
August 1959 - June 2019
Robert lived in Torrance, Palm Springs and the Victor Valley all of his life. He was born in Torrance. Graduated from Carson High School and Barber College in Palm Springs. Robert passed with family and friends at his side. He is survived by his parents Roger and Loyola, sister Valerie, brothers Leonard and Richard, Godmother Virginia, aunts, uncles, nieces, and his best friends Jay, John, and James. He is also preceded in death by his brother Roger Alan and his paternal and maternal grandparents. Services will be held on June 21, 2019 at Victor Valley Mortuary.
Published in the Daily Press on June 19, 2019