June 21, 1935 - March 13, 2019



Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Robert Erikson, 83, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019. Born in 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the only child of German and Swedish immigrants. Robert was a true patriot and served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 in Germany during the Occupation. Later he went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University. He traveled to Argentina where he met his wife Cristina. He was a strong Christian and his greatest legacy was instilling faith in his children. He was a family man, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cristina; his children Karen Mantz, Greg Erikson, Renee Giroth and Victor Erikson; and his grandchildren Alexis, Logan, Zoe, Scott and Ryan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Valley, 20700 Standing Rock Avenue, Apple Valley, California 92307. He will be laid to rest at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Arcadia, Michigan.

