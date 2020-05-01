Ron Smithson
March 23, 1948 - April 22, 2020
Ron "Smitty" Smithson, of Victorville, CA, passed away on April 22, 2020 at 72 years old, following a battle with cancer. Born on March 23, 1948 to the late Lamelle and Aline Dupont Smithson, Ron spent his childhood in Bell Gardens, California before settling in Victorville, CA. Ron retired from Southern California Edison where he spent over 50 years as a Lineman. He loved woodworking, cars, comedy, his cats, and his family and friends. He is survived by his sister Renee Martin of Victorville, CA, son Ron (Karen), and three grandchildren, Cole, Olivia and McKenzie Smithson of Wilmington, DE, and his best friend Janet Oliver. He was loved by all and will be missed. High Desert Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; however, due to the current pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held privately.
Published in the Daily Press on May 3, 2020