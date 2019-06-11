Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald A. Confair. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

January 27, 1936 - June 5, 2019



Ronald A. Confair, a life lived……



Ron went to Heaven on June 5, 2019. He passed away in his home. He now joins his beloved wife of 50 years, Cecelia Snell Confair. Ron was born on January 27, 1936 in Pennsylvania to Arlene DeLong and Harvey Gilliam Confair. Ron had an impressive business career which started at age 17 for Western Union. He worked in NJ, NY and on Hudson Street in NYC. He managed 1800 people at the height of his career. He traveled to California and lived in Los Angeles where he managed Western Union's real estate west of the Mississippi. He was with Western Union over 40 years. He then found great joy working with the people of High Desert Creditors Service, and has been there 20+ years. Ron worked until the very last day, an accomplishment he was proud of. Members of Ron's family are: children-Renee Confair(+Gerry Mosel), Cynthia Confair Noyes, Ralph Austin Confair(+Jill); grandchildren-Jill Watts(+Jason), John Noyes, Jordan Confair; great grandchildren-Tyler, Brody and Bentley Watts; cousin- Jay Hein(+Brandon). Extended family are David Snell, Mimi Landes, Joe+Maggie+David Cerna(+family), Heidi+Bob Wolfe(+family), Linda+Art Olvera(+family), Hans Dahmen. We call that "Ohana" in Hawaii. A Celebration of Life service is planned for June 24th at 11am, at Sunset Hills Memorial Park/Apple Valley, CA.

