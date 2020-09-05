Ronald Walker
March 8, 1942 - August 14, 2020
Ronald W. (Ron) Walker died August 14, 2020; born March 8, 1942 in the rural community of Arbuckle WV to the late Arnold and Vida Williams Walker who precede him in death, as well as his son Bradley and maternal grandparents Walter and Hattie (Hunt) Williams who reared him due to the death of mother during child birth in 1943. Ron was a 1960 graduate of Buffalo High School. After graduation he went to Columbus, Ohio. He began a 40 year career in the trucking industry, having worked in Memphis TN, Charleston WV, Southaven MS, Phoenix AZ, Barstow CA, and Sioux Falls SD. He then retired from the former Yellow Fright System, moved to Gold Canyon AZ. Survived by his wife Linda (Bonsel) Walker and special cousins Priscilla Kell of Gahanna Ohio and Dianna Campbell of Charleston WV and Jan Whitley of Las Vegas NV, and a host of cherished friends. He was Central District Lay Leader with the Phoenix AZ United Methodist Church. His love was the church, and planning and enjoying events. Being very involved in his community, he was board member of the Gold Canyon Business Association, and many other community organizations. He always joked and said he was the community beggar as he had connections and found a home for anything you did not want. He was instrumental in beginning the Genesis Project, a feeding program for the Homeless in Apache Junction AZ. Services will be grave side with Pastor Dave Abbatacola. Ron requested no flowers, you can make a donation to your favorite charity
, or Gold Canyon Community Church Youth Program, 5810 S. Alameda Rd., Gold Canyon AZ 85118.