Rosalie May (Delahousie) Hutchins

July 24, 1938 - October 10, 2020



Rosalie May (Delahousie) Hutchins, age 82, of Apple Valley, California went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 while surrounded by her beloved family. Rosalie (Rose) was born in Los Angeles, Ca., the second youngest of ten siblings. She lived in Barstow, California for most of her life. Rose is remembered as a warm, selfless, caring, and loving wife, mother, grandma, aunt, and friend. She was known for her deep love and commitment to her children and family. She loved them more than anything. Rose's legacy lives on through her 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Rose is to be laid to rest at Desert View Mortuary in Victorville, Ca. Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

