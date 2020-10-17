1/1
Rosalie May (Delahousie) Hutchins
1938 - 2020

Rosalie May (Delahousie) Hutchins
July 24, 1938 - October 10, 2020

Rosalie May (Delahousie) Hutchins, age 82, of Apple Valley, California went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 while surrounded by her beloved family. Rosalie (Rose) was born in Los Angeles, Ca., the second youngest of ten siblings. She lived in Barstow, California for most of her life. Rose is remembered as a warm, selfless, caring, and loving wife, mother, grandma, aunt, and friend. She was known for her deep love and commitment to her children and family. She loved them more than anything. Rose's legacy lives on through her 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Rose is to be laid to rest at Desert View Mortuary in Victorville, Ca. Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Published in Daily Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Desert View Funeral Home
11478 AMARGOSA RD
Victorville, CA 92392
7602440007
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
EDWARD DELAHOUSIE
October 16, 2020
My Aunt Rosie was the best aunt anyone could ever have.
Denny
Family
October 16, 2020
To the best Mom a son could ask for. I will miss you mom, very much.
EDWARD j DELAHOUSIE
Son
