Rosie Armenta Gomez
1927 - 2020
Rosie Armenta Gomez
November 4, 1927 - September 3, 2020

Rosie Armenta Gomez passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. She was 92. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ralph. She was a native Californian, born and raised in Guasti, California. Rosie was a faithful follower of Jesus and attended mass regularly, as well as a Bible study where she grew in her faith. She gave praise to God for everything in her life. She supported St. Jude's Hospital for years following her healing of breast cancer 27 years ago. Rosie is survived by her six daughters, Yolanda, Rose Mary, Susan, Juanita, Rebecca, and Rachel. She was Grandma Rosie to nine grandchildren (Jennifer, Anthony, Amber, David, DeAnda, Owen, Derrick, Damon, and Christian) and 17 great-grandchildren. She has two sisters, a brother, now deceased, numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at Victor Valley Mortuary on Thursday, September 24, from 4-8 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, at Our Lady of the Desert in Apple Valley, CA at 9 AM. Rosie will be laid to rest with Ralph in a private burial at Desert View Memorial Park.

Published in Daily Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Victor Valley Mortuary
15609 11th Street
Victorville, CA 92392-3354
(760) 245-8164
